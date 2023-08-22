Ask the Expert
Ga. State Patrol investigating Lee County crash between semi-truck and car

Georgia State Patrol investigating SUV and semi accident on U.S. 19.
Georgia State Patrol investigating SUV and semi accident on U.S. 19.(viewer)
By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a wreck that happened on U.S. Highway 19 Tuesday morning.

The initial report stated that a Toyota SUV with four construction workers from LaGrange ran a stop sign, and pulled out from Linden Road onto U.S. 19 into the path of a semi-truck from Florida.

According to a GSP trooper that covered the crash, the four construction workers and the truck driver were all injured and sent to hospital.

One of the construction workers, a male, was in critical condition and had to be airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, the others by ambulance to Phoebe.

GSP is currently investigating the crash.

