Edison residents react to mayor’s resignation and town’s financial issues

The city's massive debt continues to affect many different aspects of the community.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - People in Edison are trying to work through nearly half a million dollars in debt without a mayor.

Even though the mayor resigned for “health reasons”, citizens are still calling for the other city council members to resign. And if that happens, they still want to know who will be held accountable for the massive debt.

“I felt like even though the mayor resigned, I felt like the rest of the city council, they’re not taking full responsibility for what’s going on also,” Edison resident Cheryl Timpson said. “Because I think they should’ve have done more also.”

“At some point and time, I think city council should’ve gotten all the bills or whatever,” Edison resident Troy Timpson said. “They should have known what was going on because they don’t work for the mayor, they don’t work for the city clerk. The city clerk works for the council members. Council members work for the citizens. And we are the citizens, but they shut us out.”

These are just some of the concerns people had at Monday night’s meeting. Edison City Attorney Tommy Coleman says he doesn’t believe more resignations will help.

“What happens when there’s a vacancy in Edison and more than 12 months exist in the term, then they have to call a special election,” Coleman said. “So the ordinance that they passed did both of those things. It accepted the resignation and called a special election for November the 7th.”

During the meeting, there were also talks about how to form a strategic plan to pay that debt back.

“A creditor has made a demand and so we went into executive session to discuss that. And they authorized me to try to settle that,” Coleman said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

