Cooling stations are now operational in Albany

City of Albany activates operation safe place to offer cooling stations
By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting on Tuesday to August 29, the City of Albany, with the assistance of Dougherty County, will activate Operation Safe Place to give people a place to cool off during the day.

According to current weather reports, the heat index is projected to exceed 100 degrees over the next week.

Below is a list of locations available to anyone needing a break from the heat and the times they will be open. Water will be provided at each site.

  • The Albany Transportation Center
    • Address: 300 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard
    • Hours of Operation:
      • Tuesday-Saturday (Aug. 22 – 26): 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
      • Sunday (Aug. 27): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
      • Monday & Tuesday (Aug. 28 & 29): 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • The Dougherty County Public Library Central Branch in Downtown
    • Address: 300 Pine Avenue
    • Hours of Operation:
      • Tuesday & Wednesday (Aug. 22 & 23): 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
      • Thursday & Friday (Aug. 24 & 25): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
      • Saturday (Aug. 26): 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. • Sunday (Aug. 27): 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
      • Monday & Tuesday (Aug. 28 & 29): 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • The Northwest Library Branch o Address: 2507 Dawson Road
    • Hours of Operation:
      • Tuesday & Wednesday (Aug. 22 & 23): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
      • Thursday (Aug. 24): 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
      • Friday (Aug. 25): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
      • Saturday (Aug. 26): 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
      • Monday (Aug. 28): 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
      • Tuesday (Aug. 29): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • The Southside Library Branch
    • Address: 2114 Habersham Road
    • Hours of Operation:
      • Tuesday & Wednesday (Aug. 22 & 23): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. •
      • Thursday (Aug. 24): 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. •
      • Saturday (Aug. 26): 10 – 2 p.m. •
      • Monday & Tuesday (Aug. 28 & 29): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. •
  • Tallulah Massey Library Branch o
    • Address: 2004 Stratford Drive o
    • Hours of Operation:
      • Tuesday – Friday (Aug. 22 – 25): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
      • Saturday (Aug. 26): 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
      • Monday & Tuesday (Aug. 28 & 29): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Westtown Library Branch
    • Address: 2124 Waddell Avenue
    • Hours of Operation:
      • Tuesday & Wednesday (Aug. 22 & 23): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
      • Thursday (Aug. 24): 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
      • Saturday (Aug. 26): 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
      • Monday & Tuesday (Aug. 28 & 29): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

