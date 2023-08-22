Cooling stations are now operational in Albany
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting on Tuesday to August 29, the City of Albany, with the assistance of Dougherty County, will activate Operation Safe Place to give people a place to cool off during the day.
According to current weather reports, the heat index is projected to exceed 100 degrees over the next week.
Below is a list of locations available to anyone needing a break from the heat and the times they will be open. Water will be provided at each site.
- The Albany Transportation Center
- Address: 300 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard
- Hours of Operation:
- Tuesday-Saturday (Aug. 22 – 26): 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sunday (Aug. 27): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Monday & Tuesday (Aug. 28 & 29): 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- The Dougherty County Public Library Central Branch in Downtown
- Address: 300 Pine Avenue
- Hours of Operation:
- Tuesday & Wednesday (Aug. 22 & 23): 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Thursday & Friday (Aug. 24 & 25): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday (Aug. 26): 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. • Sunday (Aug. 27): 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Monday & Tuesday (Aug. 28 & 29): 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- The Northwest Library Branch o Address: 2507 Dawson Road
- Hours of Operation:
- Tuesday & Wednesday (Aug. 22 & 23): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Thursday (Aug. 24): 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Friday (Aug. 25): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday (Aug. 26): 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Monday (Aug. 28): 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Tuesday (Aug. 29): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Hours of Operation:
- The Southside Library Branch
- Address: 2114 Habersham Road
- Hours of Operation:
- Tuesday & Wednesday (Aug. 22 & 23): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. •
- Thursday (Aug. 24): 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. •
- Saturday (Aug. 26): 10 – 2 p.m. •
- Monday & Tuesday (Aug. 28 & 29): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. •
- Tallulah Massey Library Branch o
- Address: 2004 Stratford Drive o
- Hours of Operation:
- Tuesday – Friday (Aug. 22 – 25): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday (Aug. 26): 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Monday & Tuesday (Aug. 28 & 29): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Westtown Library Branch
- Address: 2124 Waddell Avenue
- Hours of Operation:
- Tuesday & Wednesday (Aug. 22 & 23): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Thursday (Aug. 24): 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday (Aug. 26): 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Monday & Tuesday (Aug. 28 & 29): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.