Cooling stations are now operational in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting on Tuesday to August 29, the City of Albany, with the assistance of Dougherty County, will activate Operation Safe Place to give people a place to cool off during the day.

According to current weather reports, the heat index is projected to exceed 100 degrees over the next week.

Below is a list of locations available to anyone needing a break from the heat and the times they will be open. Water will be provided at each site.

The Albany Transportation Center Address: 300 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard Hours of Operation: Tuesday-Saturday (Aug. 22 – 26): 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 27): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday & Tuesday (Aug. 28 & 29): 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Dougherty County Public Library Central Branch in Downtown Address: 300 Pine Avenue Hours of Operation: Tuesday & Wednesday (Aug. 22 & 23): 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday (Aug. 24 & 25): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 26): 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. • Sunday (Aug. 27): 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Monday & Tuesday (Aug. 28 & 29): 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Northwest Library Branch o Address: 2507 Dawson Road Hours of Operation: Tuesday & Wednesday (Aug. 22 & 23): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 24): 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday (Aug. 25): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 26): 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday (Aug. 28): 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 29): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Southside Library Branch Address: 2114 Habersham Road Hours of Operation: Tuesday & Wednesday (Aug. 22 & 23): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. • Thursday (Aug. 24): 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. • Saturday (Aug. 26): 10 – 2 p.m. • Monday & Tuesday (Aug. 28 & 29): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. •

Tallulah Massey Library Branch o Address: 2004 Stratford Drive o Hours of Operation: Tuesday – Friday (Aug. 22 – 25): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 26): 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday & Tuesday (Aug. 28 & 29): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Westtown Library Branch Address: 2124 Waddell Avenue Hours of Operation: Tuesday & Wednesday (Aug. 22 & 23): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 24): 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 26): 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday & Tuesday (Aug. 28 & 29): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.