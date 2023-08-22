Ask the Expert
Berrien County man found guilty of armed meth trafficking

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2024. (Source: Raycom Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Ray City man has been found guilty by a federal jury in connection to armed methamphetamine trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Demetris Gervone Bellamy, 31, was found guilty on Aug 17 of one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2024.

Bellamy was arrested after law enforcement made a planned controlled purchase of methamphetamine in Valdosta from him on Sept. 9, 2021. After being arrested after fleeing from authorities, law enforcement says they found a firearm in his car, along with a scale, baggies, and quantities of other drugs. Bellamy also reportedly threw 500 grams of methamphetamine before he was arrested.

The U.S. attorney’s office confirmed Bellamay had prior drug convictions.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office helped in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

