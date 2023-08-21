Summer heat peaks this week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A quiet and hot start to the new workweek. Afternoon temperatures topped low-mid 90s with heat indices 100-105°. The summer heat climbs as highs top upper 90s around 100 while it’ll feel hotter 105-108°. Don’t ignore any signs of heat related illnesses as conditions are conducive for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

With a ridge of high pressure dominating, very little rain is expected until the weekend into early next week. Even then only isolated showers and storms Sunday and scattered on Monday.

Early week brings a drop in temperatures as the ridge of high pressure weakens and shifts to the west.

In the tropics a parade of systems including Tropical Storm Emily which has dissipated. Tropical Storm Franklin will likely impact the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico while Gert will fizzle. While none pose a threat to the U.S., newly designated Tropical Depression Nine is tracking west across the Gulf. Prior to projected landfall along the east coast of Texas early Tuesday, strengthening to a tropical storm is expected. As the system tracks inland, it’ll dump several inches of rain.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.