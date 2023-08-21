New travel center opens in Dawson, aims at creating jobs

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell County is growing, with its second travel center in Dawson now open for customers. City officials say it’s one of their largest investments and will promote jobs in the area.

WALB spoke with city leaders, and they say that with the amount of foot traffic they have with trucks on a busy highway, this center will now give them the proper space and amenities they need.

“We are always looking for new locations. We felt Dawson was underserved. It’s a good community, it’s a good market, and it sits on a great road. So those were the factors that brought us here,” said Jeff Lanier, president and owner of Brad Lanier Oil Company.

In Dawson, there are a lot of empty spaces, however, city officials plan to use those areas for new businesses and restaurants.

“By these industries and businesses coming back to Dawson, it allows the individuals to stay here rather than be commuting up and down for employment. They can find employment here,” said Dawson Mayor Robert Aaron.

The Locstop Travel Center is now open offering truckers a convenient place to rest, as well as creating more jobs in the county. (Source: WALB)

The travel center is providing not only a rest area for truckers, but officials hope it could mean a decrease in how much residents pay for taxes.

“It’s going to increase our tax base, which means it’s possible that we can lower our millage rate for the citizens of Dawson. And not only to provide wonderful food and services that are much needed for our city,” said Aaron.

Aaron said that he saw the vision for this center and other new businesses that are coming to Terrell County.

“It’s estimated somewhere between 19 and 20,000 automobiles and cars and trucks that pass through this particular town. We are so happy to have those individuals that would like to be a part of that,” Aaron said.

This new travel center is unlike most stores. One advantage of this new travel center is being able to provide a safe environment but also a comfortable rest area.

“If I can cater to the truckers, provide them with a nice new location, provide them with plenty of room to turn around, provide them with showers, provide them with laundry, provide them with a restaurant. We work to put as many amenities as possible under one roof for their behalf,” said Lanier.

Lanier says after having several other locations across Southwest Georgia, he feels Dawson will now benefit, given the high demand.

“Tracy Hester and Sunny Avery are really aggressive in bringing new investments to Terrell County and Dawson. They play a pivotal in bringing me here, and they do a good job of selling Terrell County. And I think they are really adding to the tax base bringing new businesses here,” said Lanier.

City leaders say more economic development is on the way. They say they plan to add more restaurants and businesses in the months before then end of 2023.

