Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

New travel center opens in Dawson, aims at creating jobs

The new travel center may lower the millage rate for the city, according to Dawson's mayor.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell County is growing, with its second travel center in Dawson now open for customers. City officials say it’s one of their largest investments and will promote jobs in the area.

WALB spoke with city leaders, and they say that with the amount of foot traffic they have with trucks on a busy highway, this center will now give them the proper space and amenities they need.

“We are always looking for new locations. We felt Dawson was underserved. It’s a good community, it’s a good market, and it sits on a great road. So those were the factors that brought us here,” said Jeff Lanier, president and owner of Brad Lanier Oil Company.

In Dawson, there are a lot of empty spaces, however, city officials plan to use those areas for new businesses and restaurants.

“By these industries and businesses coming back to Dawson, it allows the individuals to stay here rather than be commuting up and down for employment. They can find employment here,” said Dawson Mayor Robert Aaron.

The Locstop Travel Center is now open offering truckers a convenient place to rest, as well as...
The Locstop Travel Center is now open offering truckers a convenient place to rest, as well as creating more jobs in the county.(Source: WALB)

The travel center is providing not only a rest area for truckers, but officials hope it could mean a decrease in how much residents pay for taxes.

“It’s going to increase our tax base, which means it’s possible that we can lower our millage rate for the citizens of Dawson. And not only to provide wonderful food and services that are much needed for our city,” said Aaron.

Aaron said that he saw the vision for this center and other new businesses that are coming to Terrell County.

“It’s estimated somewhere between 19 and 20,000 automobiles and cars and trucks that pass through this particular town. We are so happy to have those individuals that would like to be a part of that,” Aaron said.

This new travel center is unlike most stores. One advantage of this new travel center is being able to provide a safe environment but also a comfortable rest area.

“If I can cater to the truckers, provide them with a nice new location, provide them with plenty of room to turn around, provide them with showers, provide them with laundry, provide them with a restaurant. We work to put as many amenities as possible under one roof for their behalf,” said Lanier.

Lanier says after having several other locations across Southwest Georgia, he feels Dawson will now benefit, given the high demand.

“Tracy Hester and Sunny Avery are really aggressive in bringing new investments to Terrell County and Dawson. They play a pivotal in bringing me here, and they do a good job of selling Terrell County. And I think they are really adding to the tax base bringing new businesses here,” said Lanier.

City leaders say more economic development is on the way. They say they plan to add more restaurants and businesses in the months before then end of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public Health, this new variant, EG.5 or “ERIS,” is the dominant...
Cases of new COVID variant rising in Georgia, high temperatures may contribute to spread
In his resignation letter, Blitch said “given the given the current circumstances at City Hall,...
Homerville mayor turns in resignation Friday
Tune into Week 1 of WALB's Locker Room Report!
Week 1: Final South Georgia football scores
Photo of Carl Morey.
Man found guilty in connection to theft of over $170K from a Cordele business
Vote for your South Georgia football favorites.
Vote for your favorites from Week 1 of South Ga. high school football

Latest News

The new travel center may lower the millage rate for the city, according to Dawson's mayor.
New travel center opens in Dawson, aims at creating new jobs
Big Nick's current location on Baytree in Valdosta.
Local Valdosta restaurant owner looks to expand
The new center is scheduled to be finished by the fall of 2024.
Albany Tech., Phoebe look to begin hiring for Living and Learning Community
The local restaurant legend is expanding his business.
Valdosta's Big Nick's looks to expand the business