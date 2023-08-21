Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Legal complaint requests damages from Phoebe in death of former Albany Tech. president

The late Dr. Anthony Parker.
The late Dr. Anthony Parker.(Emmett Griswold)
By Jamie Worsley and WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The wife of a former Albany Technical College president has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Phoebe Putney’s Health System.

In addition to being the longest-serving Albany Tech. president, Dr. Anthony Parker was also a board member for Phoebe.

The legal counsel for Sandra Parker, Dr. Parker’s wife, says Parker died of a “prolonged cardiac arrest” after a procedure in June 2022 while in the care of two doctors and a nurse anesthetist at Phoebe.

According to the complaint, the “defendants negligently failed to properly monitor, manage, and treat Dr. Parker’s abnormal blood pressure during the cardiac ablation procedure.” The complaint went on to say that Phoebe was, “negligent in their management and administration...including but not limited to its creation and implementation of policies.”

Parker was 69 years old at the time of his death.

The suit says that based on life expectancy data, Parker would have lived at least 12 more years if he had not died at the hospital.

Sandra Parker’s legal team is seeking to recover medical, funeral, burial, and pain and suffering damages in a trial by jury.

Phoebe sent WALB this statement in response to the lawsuit:

“Dr. Parker was an outstanding community servant and a valued member of the Phoebe family for many years, and we were all saddened by his death. We have not been served with a lawsuit related to Dr. Parker’s care at Phoebe, and we typically do not comment on pending legal action.”

Read the full legal complaint below.

Stay with WALB as we continue to follow new developments in this story.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public Health, this new variant, EG.5 or “ERIS,” is the dominant...
Cases of new COVID variant rising in Georgia, high temperatures may contribute to spread
In his resignation letter, Blitch said “given the given the current circumstances at City Hall,...
Homerville mayor turns in resignation Friday
Tune into Week 1 of WALB's Locker Room Report!
Week 1: Final South Georgia football scores
Photo of Carl Morey.
Man found guilty in connection to theft of over $170K from a Cordele business
Vote for your South Georgia football favorites.
Vote for your favorites from Week 1 of South Ga. high school football

Latest News

The suspect is currently n the Dougherty County Jail.
Albany woman charged in connection to sister’s stabbing
The body will be sent off to Macon for an autopsy and to be identified on Tuesday.
Body found near Douglas walking trail, autopsy pending
The remains will be sent to Macon for an autopsy on Tuesday morning.
Juvenile driver killed in Terrell County crash
The academy will feature classrooms, lab areas and even a diesel-specific area as part of a...
Groundbreaking set for Albany Tech.’s Dr. Anthony Parker Transportation Academy