Legal complaint requests damages from Phoebe in death of former Albany Tech. president

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The wife of a former Albany Technical College president has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Phoebe Putney's Health System.

In addition to being the longest-serving Albany Tech. president, Dr. Anthony Parker was also a board member for Phoebe.

The legal counsel for Sandra Parker, Dr. Parker’s wife, says Parker died of a “prolonged cardiac arrest” after a procedure in June 2022 while in the care of two doctors and a nurse anesthetist at Phoebe.

According to the complaint, the “defendants negligently failed to properly monitor, manage, and treat Dr. Parker’s abnormal blood pressure during the cardiac ablation procedure.” The complaint went on to say that Phoebe was, “negligent in their management and administration...including but not limited to its creation and implementation of policies.”

Parker was 69 years old at the time of his death.

The suit says that based on life expectancy data, Parker would have lived at least 12 more years if he had not died at the hospital.

Sandra Parker’s legal team is seeking to recover medical, funeral, burial, and pain and suffering damages in a trial by jury.

Phoebe sent WALB this statement in response to the lawsuit:

“Dr. Parker was an outstanding community servant and a valued member of the Phoebe family for many years, and we were all saddened by his death. We have not been served with a lawsuit related to Dr. Parker’s care at Phoebe, and we typically do not comment on pending legal action.”

Read the full legal complaint below.

