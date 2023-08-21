Juvenile killed in Terrell County crash

Ask the Expert
The remains will be sent to Macon for an autopsy on Tuesday morning.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SASSER, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile was killed early Sunday morning after a crash in the Sasser area of Terrell County, according to the Terrell County Coroner.

The unnamed juvenile was killed after a crash on Judge Laye Road after midnight, the coroner’s office confirmed.

The remains will be sent to Macon for an autopsy Tuesday morning.

WALB has reached out for more information from Georgia State Patrol on the cause of the crash. We will update you when we learn more.

