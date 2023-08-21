Ask the Expert
Groundbreaking held for Albany Tech.’s Dr. Anthony Parker Transportation Academy

The academy will feature classrooms, lab areas and even a diesel-specific area as part of a...
The academy will feature classrooms, lab areas and even a diesel-specific area as part of a Diesel Technology Program.(Storyblocks)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ground has been broken on a new transportation academy to train the future of automotive professionals in the Albany area.

The facility is being built in honor of Dr. Anthony Parker on Albany Technical College’s (ATC) Main Campus and will be over 20,000 square feet of high-tech learning areas. Funding for the academy sits at upwards of $10 million, according to the college.

Parker, a former ATC president, passed away in 2022 as a beloved educational leader and community member.

“The new Transportation Academy is not just a building; it’s a commitment to providing world-class training to our students and the future of the transportation industry in Southwest Georgia. This state-of-the-art facility sets the stage for a new wave of academic achievement, signifying our commitment to modernized learning environments that will enable us to produce the next generation of skilled technicians who will drive our local economy forward,” Dr. Emmett Griswold, president of Albany Technical College, said.

The academy will feature classrooms, lab areas and even a diesel-specific area as part of a Diesel Technology Program.

Work is scheduled to be finished by the summer of 2024.

