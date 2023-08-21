Hot today, hotter tomorrow, hottest of the year by Wednesday. A little break comes Thursday, only to bring back the heat Friday. Tons of sun with not mention of rain through the work week. Saturday will likely be our 2nd 100-degree day with heat indices near or above 110. Late Sunday bring rain chance into the forecast. That should finally cool us down next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

