Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

First Alert Weather

Hottest weather of the year this week
Hot today, hotter tomorrow, hottest of the year by Wednesday. A little break comes Thursday, only to bring back the heat Friday. Tons of sun with not mention of
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hot today, hotter tomorrow, hottest of the year by Wednesday. A little break comes Thursday, only to bring back the heat Friday. Tons of sun with not mention of rain through the work week. Saturday will likely be our 2nd 100-degree day with heat indices near or above 110. Late Sunday bring rain chance into the forecast. That should finally cool us down next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

According to the Department of Public Health, this new variant, EG.5 or “ERIS,” is the dominant...
Cases of new COVID variant rising in Georgia, high temperatures may contribute to spread
In his resignation letter, Blitch said “given the given the current circumstances at City Hall,...
Homerville mayor turns in resignation Friday
Tune into Week 1 of WALB's Locker Room Report!
Week 1: Final South Georgia football scores
Photo of Carl Morey.
Man found guilty in connection to theft of over $170K from a Cordele business
Vote for your South Georgia football favorites.
Vote for your favorites from Week 1 of South Ga. high school football

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 08/20/23
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast