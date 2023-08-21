First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A few scattered showers and storms have occurred in parts of SWGA this evening, but activity will decline into the night. Lows will be in the middle to upper 70s for Monday morning. A ridge (an elongated area of high pressure) is taking over the central US by Monday and this will keep rain chances at bay and the heat in place. However, Monday’s highs will only reach the middle 90s for most. Dew points drop a tiny bit, so heat index values will remain manageable. Lows for Monday will fall back closer to average in the low 70s.

High pressure will continue its grip over the area through the rest of the week. This will allow for high temperatures on Tuesday to climb toward the upper 90s with the triple digits possible in other areas. Dry air near the surface along northwest winds could keep those dew points low in parts of southwest Georgia. However, this will not stop the dangerous temperatures set to arrive by the middle of the week. A couple of days this week could have high temperatures that rise into the low triple digits approaching record territory in some cases. This will continue even into the weekend as chances for rain remain slim even throughout the long-range forecast. Our best bet for rain will be along a sea breeze if it’s strong enough to make it to parts of South Georgia.

