Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

First Alert Forecast

Temperatures are rising into the triple digits across portions of SWGA.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A few scattered showers and storms have occurred in parts of SWGA this evening, but activity will decline into the night. Lows will be in the middle to upper 70s for Monday morning. A ridge (an elongated area of high pressure) is taking over the central US by Monday and this will keep rain chances at bay and the heat in place. However, Monday’s highs will only reach the middle 90s for most. Dew points drop a tiny bit, so heat index values will remain manageable. Lows for Monday will fall back closer to average in the low 70s.

High pressure will continue its grip over the area through the rest of the week. This will allow for high temperatures on Tuesday to climb toward the upper 90s with the triple digits possible in other areas. Dry air near the surface along northwest winds could keep those dew points low in parts of southwest Georgia. However, this will not stop the dangerous temperatures set to arrive by the middle of the week. A couple of days this week could have high temperatures that rise into the low triple digits approaching record territory in some cases. This will continue even into the weekend as chances for rain remain slim even throughout the long-range forecast. Our best bet for rain will be along a sea breeze if it’s strong enough to make it to parts of South Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public Health, this new variant, EG.5 or “ERIS,” is the dominant...
Cases of new COVID variant rising in Georgia, high temperatures may contribute to spread
Tune into Week 1 of WALB's Locker Room Report!
Week 1: Final South Georgia football scores
The former first lady turned 96-years-old on Friday.
‘Happy birthday. I love you and am proud of you’: Rosalynn Carter turns 96
Photo of Carl Morey.
Man found guilty in connection to theft of over $170K from a Cordele business
Watch the WALB Locker Room Report Overtime every Saturday morning!
WALB Locker Room Report Overtime Week 1

Latest News

Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 08/20/23
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 08/19/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
Building heatwave the next 7 days