Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Decades-long best friends celebrate their 100th birthdays together

Alice and Ranna have been best friends since the 1940s. (SOURCE: KPHO)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - The party of the century took place for two women who recently turned 100 in Arizona on Sunday.

Dozens of friends and family of Alice and Ranna flew to Sun City from around the country for the celebration.

Alice turned 100 on Sunday, while Ranna hits the milestone in January. The two have been best friends since the 1940s. They have seen a lot in their decades of friendship and have many memories together.

Although Alice may be 100 years old now, she said she doesn’t feel much different from when she was 99.

“There’s no change. I still sleep, I still eat, I eat a lot,” she said. “But the big change is I don’t run around or do very much.”

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public Health, this new variant, EG.5 or “ERIS,” is the dominant...
Cases of new COVID variant rising in Georgia, high temperatures may contribute to spread
In his resignation letter, Blitch said “given the given the current circumstances at City Hall,...
Homerville mayor turns in resignation Friday
Tune into Week 1 of WALB's Locker Room Report!
Week 1: Final South Georgia football scores
Photo of Carl Morey.
Man found guilty in connection to theft of over $170K from a Cordele business
Vote for your South Georgia football favorites.
Vote for your favorites from Week 1 of South Ga. high school football

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden heads to Maui for an emotional day of meeting wildfire survivors and emergency workers
A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
The initial online search spurring a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says
A Massachusetts man died in New Hampshire while trying to save a woman and her son in river.
Man dies trying to save wife, son in river
In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office,...
Trial scheduled in 2024 for movie armorer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin