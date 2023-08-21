Central GA man indicted for trying to sell 16-year-old girl on the dark web

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Central Georgia man is accused of trying to sell a teenage girl on the dark web.

Kelly Garrett Ivey was indicted in Jasper County on August 14th.

According to the arrest warrants, the alleged crimes happened in June, and Ivey was arrested.

He was denied bond on July 11th, with the judge noting in the motion that he “posed a significant danger.”

The charges he was indicted on are as follows:

-Cruelty to Children in the First Degree

-Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree

-Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

-Three counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony, including kidnapping

The arrest report said Ivey “attempted to sell information about a 16-year-old female, home address as well as places she regularly attends on the dark web in order for her to be abducted, assaulted or otherwise harmed.”

The website is called “Slave Bay,” the indictment said, and it “featured images of unclothed women on the same page as the said ad, and in the said ad the accused did offer to sell information as to the location of [the victim], a person the accused listed as a 17-year-old virgin female, and the accused claimed to have the home address and places [the victim] attended, and did post several images of her on the advertisement.”

Atlanta News First was told the victim and Ivey may have known of each other through a church they both attended at one point. This information was confirmed by the pastor.

For the purposes of ensuring anonymity for the victim, Atlanta News First has decided not to name the church.

With school and extracurricular activities resuming from the summer, Camila Zolfaghari, Executive Director of Street Grace Georgia, a group that works to prevent human trafficking, said students and parents need to be aware.

“They really need to watch their online presence. They need to understand exploiters are online trying to meet them, trying to lure them, and presenting as someone safe,” she said.

“Have very open conversations with your kids,” Zolfghari advised parents. “Because they are experiencing all kinds of things through their phones, and if we aren’t willing to talk about that thing with that child, they are just going to assume it’s normal.”

