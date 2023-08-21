Body found near Douglas walking trail, autopsy pending

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A dead body will be sent for an autopsy after being found Sunday night near a Douglas walking trail.

The body was found around 30 yards from a walking and biking trail in the northern part of the city, according to the Coffee County Coroner’s Office. The call came into the coroner’s office before midnight Monday.

The body will be sent off to Macon for an autopsy and to be identified on Tuesday.

The Douglas Police Department is now in charge of the investigation.

