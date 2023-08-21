Albany woman charged in connection to sister’s stabbing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been charged after reportedly stabbing her sister in Albany, according to an Albany police report.

The incident happened on Friday morning around 2:40 a.m. at a home on the 2000 block of North Flintlock Drive.

The responding police officer said they saw a trail of blood and a person lying on a bed not long after they got to the scene.

The officer said they found a victim with a stab wound to the chest.

A witness who drove the pair home stated that the sisters got into a fight after coming home from a club. The driver then said after arguing in the car threats were made once they got to Flintlock Drive. The two reportedly went inside and the victim later came back outside asking for help while bleeding, per the report.

The suspect, Rechelle Battle, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault-family violence-cutting tool and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

She is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

The victim was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and was treated.

