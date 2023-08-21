Albany drivers feeling the effects of rising gas prices

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is at a 10-month high, and experts say high temperatures and hurricanes could push the cost to over $4 per gallon before the end of summer.

The average price for regular gas here in Albany is $3.55 per gallon. That’s less than the state average of $3.62 and far less than the national average of $3.86.

Still, local customers and suppliers say they’re feeling the pinch.

“I have a Chevy Malibu and I take regular. Usually, it takes about $40, maybe $35, to fill up, but it has increased a whole 10 dollars, $50 dollars to fill up my tank,” Anashalin Fortson, an Albany Resident, said.

“We definitely try to make sure that our inventory is in stock, and we try to really, we understood that prices go up and we are doing our best to try and meet in the middle and help people out. We understand that times are hard,” Meri Cash, Store Cashier at Citgo in Albany, said.

Experts say an active hurricane season would likely push gas prices higher, particularly Gulf storms that disrupt refineries in Texas.

