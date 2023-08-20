Homerville mayor turns in resignation Friday

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Former Homerville Mayor Brooks Blitch IV resigned from his position.

WALB spoke briefly on the phone with now-former Mayor Brooks Blitch IV late Sunday afternoon. He confirmed that he turned in a resignation letter, effective Friday at midnight.

WALB asked Blitch for a copy of that letter but he wouldn’t provide it to us. However, the Clinch County News published quotes from the letter.

“Given the current circumstances at City Hall, I can no longer effectively serve the remainder of my term. I would not be resigning if it was not for the best of the citizens of Homerville. However, I know that now is the right time for me to step down,” the letter said.

Blitch took office as mayor in January 2022.

This decision follows Blitch being stripped of power in May after receiving tickets for driving with a suspended license and school zone violations Blitch and his family members received from speed cameras.

Mayor Pro Tem Willie Hardee will be taking over the position. Blitch said he will try to make the transition as smooth as he can.

The former mayor of Homerville told WALB that he is not angry with anyone, and he has also agreed to do an interview with WALB’s Ashanti Issac on Monday to share his side of the story.

Stay with WALB for further updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.