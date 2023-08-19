Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

WGA, studios set new meeting date amid strike impasse

WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday,...
WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Writers Guild of America met again with the major Hollywood studios on Friday, but neither side appears to be any closer to ending the strike, which has spurred protests in Hollywood for the past three months.

In a message to members, the Guild confirmed that both sides plan to meet again next week.

The Guild has held talks each of the last four days with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, but the two sides reportedly remain far apart on major issues.

The WGA strike began on May 2, shutting down most TV and film production in the U.S.

Several upcoming movies have also been delayed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public Health, this new variant, EG.5 or “ERIS,” is the dominant...
Cases of new COVID variant rising in Georgia, high temperatures may contribute to spread
Photo of law enforcement loading suspects in a Cook County drug ring into vans for federal...
New video of Cook County drug raids, FBI names 21 suspects
Photo of Carl Morey.
Man found guilty in connection to theft of over $170K from a Cordele business
Malcom Ahmad Mathis is wanted on felony identity fraud warrants.
APD searching for man wanted on felony identity fraud warrants
Travis Leon Waters was sentenced to 20 years, with 15 of those years to be served in prison.
Ashburn man sentenced in connection to deadly 2019 hit and run

Latest News

The suspect has been identified as James Richardson Jr., 28, wearing a white shirt and tan...
Amber Alert issued after 2-month-old taken from St. Louis home
Sweden gesture to supporters as they celebrate with their bronze medals after defeating...
Sweden beats Australia 2-0 to win another bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California
Growing wildfires in parts of Washington state are forcing evacuations.
Thousands under evacuation orders and some homes burn as wildfires race through Washington state