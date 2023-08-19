First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A dry but warm night with little to no showers or storms in the area. Low temperatures stay fairly warm and low to mid-70s.

Sunday will be another mostly sunny and hot day with little chance for rain for most. However, a slight rain chance is possible for southern parts of South Georgia as a tropical wave partially weakens the ridging in place. This tropical wave could also keep temperatures in the low to mid-90s with heat index values of 100 to 106 degrees. Overnight on Sunday, we are dry with lows in the 70s once again.

An upper-level ridge will build back in next week creating a heat dome with easterly flow in the region. This will bring in low-level moisture across the area which accelerates the warming trend. Highs generally range from the mid to upper 90s with lows in the low to mid 70s. Rising temperatures will not stop there as rain chances are at a bare minimum preventing any cooling effects. Temperatures could even reach the triple digits with troublesome triple-digit heat index values by the middle of the week. Parts of the region could potentially reach record territory as well. This trend will last into the next weekend, but as the system weakens a slight chance for showers and storms could occur along a sea breeze. However, we will only return to a seasonal chance for rain into next weekend.

Tropical Update: 5 tropical developments are spread across the Atlantic Ocean into the Gulf of Mexico. Despite this, there are no systems that are expected to have any direct impacts on SWGA in the next several days.

