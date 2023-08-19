Congressman Bishop helps Grady Co. Fire Department upgrade equipment with over $500K in FEMA funds

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Congressman Sanford Bishop provided about $1.1 million in grants to support firefighters in Grady and Crawford Counties.

Both counties received about $1.1 million through the AFG program. The Grady County Fire Department received $505,418.18 and the Crawford County Fire Department received $577,295.23 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which administers the grants.

“Our first responders bravely serve us and put their lives on the line to protect our families, businesses and communities. Maintaining our fire departments – especially when new equipment is needed – can be a huge cost to our smaller cities and counties. That is where FEMA and this program step in to help close the gap and keep us all safe,” Bishop said.

On Wednesday, Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock also announced that the Grady County Fire Department would be receiving funds through the Assistance to Firefighter Grants (AFG) program to help them upgrade their equipment.

The funds would help both fire departments update equipment that is crucial for fighting fires and protecting first responders.

Grady County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Richard Phillips said the funds would help upgrade equipment, some of which was 20 years old.

“This grant is assisting with our budget as these are some of the most expensive items to replace that also have expiration dates on them from their manufacturers,” Phillips said. “Turnout gear and breathing apparatuses are essential equipment for firefighters to perform their duties safely and effectively in our community. Being awarded this grant ensures that our firefighters will have the necessary equipment for years to come.”

Since January 2023, Bishop secured funding for several Southwest Georgia counties.

Mitchell County received $3,941,986 to help first responders purchase interoperable P25 radio system equipment that allows fire, police and emergency medical services (EMS) communication within and across counties during natural disasters.

Miler and Baker Counties received $161,167 to replace obsolete 911 communications equipment.

The Columbus Fire Department and EMS received $315,757.89 through the program. The Montezuma Fire Department received $105,942. The Schley County Fire and EMS received $64,762.

In the 2022 fiscal year, through the AFG program, FEMA awarded $324 million to first responders including, but not limited to, fire departments, EMS organizations and State Fire Training Academies (SFTA) across the country. These grants help improve training programs, replace or upgrade equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE) and make modifications to facilities.

Fire departments interested in learning more about the program and how they can apply during future funding cycles can click here for more information.

