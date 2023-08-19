Butterfly release honors Rosalynn Carter’s 96th birthday celebration

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - One day of celebration just isn’t enough for someone like former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. A day after her 96th birthday, her hometown and many others honored her once again, at the second Butterfly Daze on Saturday.

The Butterfly Daze is an opportunity for people everywhere to come to Plains, and show their appreciation for the former first lady.

“I think these events are just a way to express in the community, not only a way to honor her, but also her love and tenderness,” Andrew Greer, singer-songwriter and Plains resident, said

Many people at the event described Carter as a wonderful, gentle spirit, just like the butterflies released on Saturday.

Savannah Doble is an artist at Furlow Charter School who painted an original artwork of Carter. It’s a visual presentation of a song called “Butterfly, fly,” which is a song dedicated to Carter at her birthday last year. Gree and Cindy Morgan wrote “Butterfly, fly.”

“I was really grateful for the opportunity, and I wanted to incorporate the butterflies obviously because of the butterfly trail, and I just wanted to show who she is,” Doble said.

Peter Hazel came to Plains from Reno, Nevada just for this day. He created a piece of art called “Dancing Monarchs.”

“What an honor for me to make these glass butterflies for Rosalynn. I just imagine her running around collecting butterflies here, you know, in her yard, and all these years later, here I am,” Hazel said.

David Osborne is known as a pianist to the presidents. He’s had dozens of White House performances for five U.S. presidents. But he says his friendship with the Carters keeps him coming back to Plains.

“I never felt deserving of this honor. God just put it together for me, and I’m overwhelmed with the beautiful things that have happened to me over my life as a result of my close friendship with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. It’s just indescribable what they have done for me,” Osborne said.

The Butterfly Daze will soon become an outdoor classroom for generations to learn about the history of Rosalynn Carter and the nature of monarch butterflies.

