Week 1: Here’s who’s hitting the South Georgia gridiron tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tonight is the start of the 2023 South Georgia high school football season! Below is a list of games that we’re covering tonight. Be sure to come back throughout the night to see the final scores for your favorite teams!

And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football updates.

GHSA 7A

9/18 - Valdosta @ Washington (OH), 7:00 p.m.

9/19 - Dutch Fork (FL) @ Colquitt County, 7:00 p.m.

9/19 - Christ School (NC) @ Lowndes, 4:00 p.m.

GHSA 6A

9/18 - Thomas County Central @ Cairo, 7:30 p.m.

9/18 - Warner Robbins @ Lee County, 7:30 p.m.

9/18 - Tift County @ Coffee, 7:30 p.m.

GHSA 4A

9/18 - Eagles Landing @ Bainbridge, 7:00 p.m.

9/18 - Westover @ Dougherty, 7:30 p.m.

GHSA 3A

9/18 - Brooks County @ Thomasville, 8:00 p.m.

9/18 - Monroe @ Mitchell County, 7:30 p.m.

9/18 - Crisp County @ Dooly County, 7:30 p.m.

GHSA 2A

9/18 - Sumter County @ Houston County, 7:30 p.m.

9/18 - Berrien @ Clinch County, 7:30 p.m.

9/18 - Turner County @ Worth County, 7:30 p.m.

9/18 - Fitzgerald @ Irwin Co. (GOTW) 7:30 p.m.

9/18 - Cook @ Pelham, 7:30 PM

GHSA A Division 2

9/18 - Miller County @ Early County, 7:30 PM

9/18 - Kendrick @ Seminole County, 7:30 PM

9/18 - Greenville @ Terrell County, 7:30 PM

9/18 - Brantley County @ Atkinson County, 7:30 PM

9/18 - Lanier County @ Bacon County, 7:30 PM

9/18 - Wilcox County @ Lamar County, 7:30 PM

9/18 - Tatnall Square @ Schley, 7:30 PM

9/18 - Central @ Pataula Charter, 7:30 PM

GIAA 11-Man

9/18 - Brookwood @ Frederica Academy, 7:30 PM

9/18 – Deerfield-Windsor @ Westfield, 7:30 PM

9/18 - Terrell Academy @ Southwest Georgia Academy, 7:30 PM

9/18 - Bulloch Academy @ Tiftarea Academy, 7:30 PM

9/18 - St. Andrew’s @ Valwood, 7:30 PM

9/18 - Taylor County @ Southland Academy, 7:30 PM

9/18 - Georgia Christian @ Flint River, 7:30 PM

GIAA 8-Man

9/18 – Twiggs Academy @ Crisp Academy, 7:30 PM

9/18 - Springwood @ Calhoun County 7:30 PM

GAPPS 8-Man

9/18 - Sherwood Christian @ John Ferry, 7:30 PM

