Valdosta Wildcats 2023 football season preview

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Fast and Physical are just two words to describe Valdosta High Football. The cats are coming off an 8-3 season with three of those wins coming by shut out. The Wildcats are known to fly around the football and you can expect that again from them this season, with a defense lead by one of the best defensive ends in the Country, four star Eric Brantley.

“We expect Eric to be Eric. He’s been the player of the year two times in a row 6A and 7A. So we don’t expect a different Eric Brantley he’s back 100%. He’s playing at a high level so we expect Eric to show up and play,” said head coach Shelton Felton.

While the Wildcats hung their hats on defense last season, this year they’re looking to be just as productive on the other side of the ball.

“We plan to be more explosive on offense, and make big plays on offense and be more balanced on offense and what we do and we feel like our young skilled receivers this year are very talented and we like what we see going into it and we feel good about it.”

Under center is second year starter Todd Robinson. As a sophomore Robinson threw for more than 1,000 yards with 10 touchdowns and rushed for 569 yards and 7 touchdowns. Coach Felton and the Wildcats are hoping this season will be a breakout year for their quarterback.

“We cradled him a little bit because It was his first-time playing quarterback since probably the 6th grade but this year we’re going to cut him loose and let him play football like who he is. An explosive player playing quarterback.”

With a year of experience under his belt, Robinson is going into year two with a better sense of who he is as a quarterback.

“I’m more confident. The coaches have been putting me in situations to make me more confident so I feel comfortable. I’m an athlete. I can do anything run, throw the ball. I can make plays,” said Robinson.

Robinson and the Wildcats will begin the road to 15 on the big stage in Ohio against the Masillon Tigers. It will be a battle between the all-time winningest high school football program the Valdosta Wildcats of course and the team that sits fourth on that list.

“They’ve been trying to play this game for a long, long time and we have the opportunity to play it and we’re going to go represent Valdosta to the highest level.”

