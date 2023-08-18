Valdosta State students experiencing housing delays

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University students are struggling because of an off campus housing shortage.

Students and parents share their concerns about not being able to find a stable and affordable place to live.

Valdosta State University parent, said, “She’s in grad school. And there’s an enough to deal with and not have to deal with someone who is not going to provide something that we signed with them. They aren’t holding up they’re end.”

Some Valdosta State University students are still waiting to move into the highly anticipated student apartments Magnolia Reserve. But as you can see they are quite finished yet.

Magnolia Reserve began construction in January, after longtime student housing Blanton Commons gave students notice of non renewal letters.

“We have spent a lot of money out of pocket,” Valdosta State University student, said, “It’s kind of like they don’t care in a way.”

The student continued, “I feel like we should all get our money back for August...Maybe for September at least some kind of compensation.”

When Magnolia Reserve began accepting leases for students, the original move in date was August 1st. Which in return could accommodate the students that would have to move out of Blanton Commons on July 31st. However, the property has moved the move in date five times.

“They told us two days before that we were not going to be able to move this weekend,” VSU student said, “It feels like it’s a lot going on because I currently don’t have anywhere stable to stay. Yes, they have made accommodations but it’s nothing like your own space with someplace to study.”

Classes began on August 14th and some students say they are hoping to move in on the next provided move in date which is August 26th. So they can strictly focus on their education and not their living conditions.

