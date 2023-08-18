Tift County Blue Devils 2023 football season preview

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - In Tift County, the Blue Devils are continuing their rebuild under head coach Noel Dean. Last season, saw some struggles at times for Tift, who secured only one win. With a new season on the horizon, the Blue Devils are putting in the extra work to ensure a successful season.

“We invested our time and our energy, when you have vested time and energy, you tend to play a little harder and play together and stay together,” said Dean.

Outside of the senior core, the Blue Devils roster contains most of the younger talent. Despite their experience level, it’s going to take both leaders and followers to take Tift County to where they want to go.

“We have a great senior group, and we are relying on a lot of young kids, so those seniors need to protect the younger kids and show them a path so that we’re cohesive as we proceed to the upcoming season. It’s certainly coming off a season where we purge a lot of people and things last year that our confidence we just need to know and believe in ourselves.”

The Blue Devils got their first taste of action during last week’s scrimmage against Lowndes. An opportunity that allowed coach Dean to evaluate what he liked about his guys heading into 2023.

“Our like our competitive nature, our ability to play hard and make adjustments. Neither team was probably doing everything they needed to be doing from the physicality standpoint but from the physicality standpoint I appreciated how we held up and I’m excited.”

Tift county kicks their season off on the road on Friday, against Coffee.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.