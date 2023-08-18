Ask the Expert
Thomasville Bulldogs 2023 football season preview

Video from WALB
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, GA. (WALB) - In Bulldog Country, Thomasville has put last year’s 9-4 season behind them, leaving the potential for a limitless 2023. With the first regular season game in touching distance, the Bulldogs focused on one thing.

“Physicality, we’ve got to be the most physical team.”

Thomasville spent most of the summer working on what could be the key to a winning season.

“That’s the thing we try to preach all summer, all camp and up to this point. The team that wins the fight, wins the game.”

While the bulldogs only have a small number of returns on defense, Head Coach Jonathan DeLay says it’s one of his team’s biggest strengths.

“I’ll tell you what, our defense we only have two guys coming back but they play their rear ends off Friday night. I was very pleased with that, that was a question mark coming in. They played hard and I was surprised at how well they played and I’m excited to see what they are going to do this week. On the other side of the ball, offensively I want to see our guys just get better, put the ball in the endzone that’s one thing I want to see.”

The Bulldogs will get their first chance to go 1-0 on Friday August 18th in Bulldog country against Brooks County.

