Teen injured in Wednesday shooting in Valdosta, 2 arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta police along with a K-9 unit from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 2 individuals involved in a shooting that happened on Wednesday.

On August 16, 2023, just before 3 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of Lexington Circle after several citizens reported hearing gunshots in the area.

According to VPD, witnesses described a vehicle leaving the area immediately after the gunshots and responding officers observed the described vehicle traveling south on Barack Obama Boulevard.

As officers conducted a traffic stop, the passenger 19-year-old Jamal Lee Anderson immediately ran from the vehicle and was seen carrying something, later found hiding in a backyard of a residence. The driver, 20-year-old Quinter Syracalvin Neloms remained.

During the investigation a K-9 tracked two firearms that were located in the path that Anderson ran through and located another firearm inside the vehicle.

Several other officers that responded to the area where the gunshots had reportedly occurred and found shell casings, but no victim was located at the scene.

While both scenes were being processed evidence, a call came in that an 18-year-old male was at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower extremity.

Officers responded to the hospital and the victim refused to cooperate with them. A witness told officers that the victim was shot near Lexington Circle.

Neloms and Anderson were both transported to Lowndes County Jail. Neloms has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony).

In addition, Anderson has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony) and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer.

Chief Leslie Manahan says, “This was a great job of teamwork and communication from everyone involved. From the citizens who called 911, to our responding officers, and then the assistance from Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Even though we received no assistance from the victim, the great teamwork still resulted in two dangerous subjects being arrested and three firearms being seized.”

