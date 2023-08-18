Ask the Expert
Suspect in Maryland woman’s homicide linked to Los Angeles attack, sheriff’s office says

Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in Los Angeles.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - Investigators in Maryland released video of a suspect in the homicide of Rachel Morin.

The body of the 37-year-old mother of five was found earlier this month at a popular Harford County, Maryland, hiking trail.

Morin’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect has not been positively identified, but Maryland authorities said he can be seen in video that was provided to them from police in Los Angeles.

According to investigators, DNA matched evidence tied to a home invasion and assault of a young girl in Los Angeles in March.

Officials are hoping someone will recognize the man and help solve the crime.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. He’s approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has dark hair with a muscular build.

Investigators believe he acted alone.

Police have not said whether Morin was targeted or if the crime was random.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

