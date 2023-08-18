Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles 2023 football season preview

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Eagles enter 2023 flying high fresh off of their state championship. Kenny Roberts rode off into the sunset, Enter Doug Eason. Despite the change in leadership come December they expect to hear “Fly Eagles Fly”.

To repeat it will take a mighty effort by the Eagles. They will be without last years offensive weapon William Price. It’ll be others who have to step up and fill roles. Something new head coach Doug Eason thinks shouldn’t be a problem.

“Tripp being our quarterback, of course he was a leader last year but he was only a freshman now this year being a sophomore he’s going to do a great job. We have a young guy coming up his name is Quentin he does a good job young receiver, he’ll kind of fill that role of receiver and defensive back. And then of course having a running back like Easton, man just a great running back. We also return a couple of our bigs Jude Peavy does a great job on the line and also Henry does a wonderful job so we have some guys in play that have some great leadership.”

Quarterback Tripp Roberts has a chance to do something special. after starting as a freshman this offseason the focus has been on adapting to the new offense,

“it’s exciting to see how everyone’s going to learn the plays learn the scheme and play together, and a bunch of new players so just the new chemistry we’re going to go with each other.”

The offense might be new but at the end of the day it comes down to the big guys up front, even in 8-man.

“Football in general is won in the trenches so you have to have a physical run game no doubt...but as the season goes on we have some pieces I feel like we can really spread it out and be you know multi-dimensional not just spread and not just power but we can incorporate both of them and by doing that I think we can be very successful.”

