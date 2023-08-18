Schley Wildcats 2023 football season preview

ELLAVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With the return of the big three for Schley in Kanazawa, Solomon, and Walker the Wildcats are a favorite to be in Atlanta in December. Expectations are high but coach Darren Alford say his guys are prepared to handle them and staying focused on the important things won’t be an issue.

.”The thing is I’ve had these kids since they were in the 7th grade so they understand the process and what we try to do here they know that every day we talk about winning the day and we don’t look ahead. But our kids have been really really focused on the task at hand doing the things that we’re trying to get done that specific day and getting better each day.”

The defense for the Wildcats was historic last season recording more than 20 turnovers and forcing opponents quarterbacks into mistakes. They were led by Solomon and Walker but there are a handful of guys who stepped up when it mattered and they’re all back to do it again.

“You know we have a defensive tackle #40 Trent Stubbs you know who is an All State kid you know he’s going to be a great player this year he’s gotten really strong in the weight room he’s really committed. Jack Clark I feel like is the best inside linebacker in the state in Division two, of course Carson Westbrook you know Carson’s out there and he’s an all state safety and a lot of guys on the offensive line that guys don’t look at. Wyatt Halsted one of those guys he’s an all state lineman for us, Gus Harris so we got a lot of guys I feel like is going to be really good.”

Walker is the number one linebacker in the country for the 24 class and Alford said, he thinks this years defensive unit will be even better than last season, a scary thought for others around South Georgia.

The journey back to state for the Wildcats starts at home Friday night against Tatnall Square.

