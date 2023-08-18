Ruthie’s Best Hand Crafted for Hope

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ruthie Garner of Ruthie’s Best Butterscotch Sauce joins WALB News 10 today to share her passion and inspiration behind her infamous home-made butterscotch sauce.

Ruthie’s only child Stephen was diagnosed with Stage 3C Embryonal Testicular Carcinoma. The testicular cancer had already moved into his stomach, lungs and brain, Stephen underwent 5 surgeries, around 100 bags of chemo and 2 transplants.

Ruthie's Graner and Stephen (son) (Ruthie Graner)

“When Stephen was going through both his transplants at the Bone Marrow Center in Atlanta, he and I were living in Atlanta. Stephen had to report to the hospital every day for blood work, chemo, flushings, labs, etc. Stephen was getting great care from his medical team. So as a ‘thank you,’ I started taking my Butterscotch Sauce to the nurses station. It was a big hit. They wanted more and the word of my sauce spread quickly.”

From there her sauce was a hit, and the word of the amazing butterscotch sauce spread quickly.

Now Ruthie gives a portion of her butterscotch sauce sales will go directly back to the Bone Marrow Transplant Center at Northside Hospital in hopes of helping other families.

Ruthie's Best Butterscotch Sauce (Ruthie Graner)

To learn more and put orders in please visit ruthiesbest.com

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.