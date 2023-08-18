Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Ruthie’s Best Hand Crafted for Hope

Ruthie's Best Butterscotch Sauce
Ruthie's Best Butterscotch Sauce(Ruthie Graner)
By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ruthie Garner of Ruthie’s Best Butterscotch Sauce  joins WALB News 10 today to share her passion and inspiration behind her infamous home-made butterscotch sauce.

Ruthie’s only child Stephen was diagnosed with Stage 3C Embryonal Testicular Carcinoma. The testicular cancer had already moved into his stomach, lungs and brain, Stephen underwent 5 surgeries, around 100 bags of chemo and 2 transplants.

Ruthie's Graner and Stephen (son)
Ruthie's Graner and Stephen (son)(Ruthie Graner)

“When Stephen was going through both his transplants at the Bone Marrow Center in Atlanta, he and I were living in Atlanta. Stephen had to report to the hospital every day for blood work, chemo, flushings, labs, etc. Stephen was getting great care from his medical team. So as a ‘thank you,’ I started taking my Butterscotch Sauce to the nurses station. It was a big hit. They wanted more and the word of my sauce spread quickly.”

From there her sauce was a hit, and the word of the amazing butterscotch sauce spread quickly.

Now Ruthie gives a portion of her butterscotch sauce sales will go directly back to the Bone Marrow Transplant Center at Northside Hospital in hopes of helping other families.

Ruthie's Best Butterscotch Sauce
Ruthie's Best Butterscotch Sauce(Ruthie Graner)

To learn more and put orders in please visit ruthiesbest.com

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of law enforcement loading suspects in a Cook County drug ring into vans for federal...
New video of Cook County drug raids, FBI names 21 suspects
Big Nick's current location on Baytree in Valdosta.
Local Valdosta restaurant owner looks to expand
Photo of armed robbery suspect Colby Hurst.
NEW DETAILS: Albany gas station armed robbery suspect arrested, confess to another armed robbery
Photo of Jeremiah Douglas.
Missing Albany teen found safe
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the Highway 32 and Lovers Lane...
Concrete truck collision in Lee County stops traffic

Latest News

The NECCO foster care needs more families to foster children in Southwest Georgia.
Fostercare needs in Southwest Georgia
Dougherty County Millage rate has decreased, meaning community members will be able to save a...
The property tax rate for school taxes in Dougherty County has decreased
The South Georgia high school football season is kicking off this week, and excitement is in...
Kicking off the high school football season this week!
Calhoun County released a list of reasons why residents should not blow grass clippings into...
Calhoun Co. encourages residents to not blow grass clippings into the street