Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Man jumps off Eiffel Tower with parachute

FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.
FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.(Artur Staszewski / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (CNN) - Authorities in Paris have arrested a man who jumped off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.

The tower’s management company said security spotted him right after he entered the site Thursday morning.

They tried to stop him, but he went ahead with his jump.

The man landed on the roof of the nearby sports center, where police arrested him.

The tower’s management company has condemned the behavior.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of law enforcement loading suspects in a Cook County drug ring into vans for federal...
New video of Cook County drug raids, FBI names 21 suspects
Big Nick's current location on Baytree in Valdosta.
Local Valdosta restaurant owner looks to expand
Photo of armed robbery suspect Colby Hurst.
NEW DETAILS: Albany gas station armed robbery suspect arrested, confess to another armed robbery
Photo of Jeremiah Douglas.
Missing Albany teen found safe
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the Highway 32 and Lovers Lane...
Concrete truck collision in Lee County stops traffic

Latest News

The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing...
Self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon
The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife arrested in man's killing
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies and trying to kill 6 others in a neonatal ward
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1