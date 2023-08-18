Lowndes Vikings 2023 football season preview

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the start of a new era at Lowndes, after coach Adam Carter will take the helm as the Vikings fourth head coach in five seasons, but none of that matters to Coach Carter. His goal is to get his team to Complete.

“Character, Opportunity, Mental Toughness, Physical, Effort, Teamwork, Excellence and so we try to embody all of those different things and I feel like if you do those things at a high level you have a chance of being successful,” said Carter.

The Vikings have bought in to the competitive culture Carter is looking to create, giving their all each an every rep at practice. After getting their first taste of action this past against Tift County, coach Carter says his team’s defense is one of their main focuses.

“We got some learning pains over there I guess you would say. Everyday is a learning experience. Offensively, though you return a lot of starters that played a bunch of football games last year so that’s our experience. We’ll lean on them early in the season and then defensively we’ll have to catchup.”

The offense will be lead by second year starter Marvis Parrish. In his first year as signal caller he combined for more than 1700 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Parrish will leave toting the rock to running back Jacarre “Smoke” Flemming, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 17 TDs last year. Flemming knows that expectations are high for him this season,

“I gotta be better than last year. Like I can’t go out like I did last year”

They will put everything to the test this Saturday as they take on Christ School out of North Carolina at Mack Tharpe Stadium at 4:00pm.

