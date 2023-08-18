Leesburg man arrested for theft of over $250,000

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Leesburg man has pleaded guilty of theft exceeding an amount of $25,000 in Cordele.

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, a Crisp County jury found 51-year-old Carl Neil Morey guilty in Crisp County Superior Court following a four-day jury trial.

Morey, operated as a subcontractor with his company, Morey Construction Services, for Cordele-based Cordele Metal Works, a subsidiary of Cook Industrial Electric.

According to the report, along with a co-defendant, who was a full-time employee of Cordele Metal Works, Morey stole over $170,000.00 from Cordele Metal Works between May of 2018 and May of 2020.

The co-defendant will face the same charge and was accused as party to the crime; however, the trial for the suspect has been continued until November of 2023.

