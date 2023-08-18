Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Leesburg man arrested for theft of over $250,000

Carl Neil Morey Mugshot (51)
Carl Neil Morey Mugshot (51)(Cordele Judicial Court)
By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Leesburg man has pleaded guilty of theft exceeding an amount of $25,000 in Cordele.

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, a Crisp County jury found 51-year-old Carl Neil Morey guilty in Crisp County Superior Court following a four-day jury trial.

Morey, operated as a subcontractor with his company, Morey Construction Services, for Cordele-based Cordele Metal Works, a subsidiary of Cook Industrial Electric.

According to the report, along with a co-defendant, who was a full-time employee of Cordele Metal Works, Morey stole over $170,000.00 from Cordele Metal Works between May of 2018 and May of 2020.

The co-defendant will face the same charge and was accused as party to the crime; however, the trial for the suspect has been continued until November of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of law enforcement loading suspects in a Cook County drug ring into vans for federal...
New video of Cook County drug raids, FBI names 21 suspects
Big Nick's current location on Baytree in Valdosta.
Local Valdosta restaurant owner looks to expand
Photo of armed robbery suspect Colby Hurst.
NEW DETAILS: Albany gas station armed robbery suspect arrested, confess to another armed robbery
Photo of Jeremiah Douglas.
Missing Albany teen found safe
Malcom Ahmad Mathis is wanted on felony identity fraud warrants.
APD searching for man wanted on felony identity fraud warrants

Latest News

Camilla Police Department seizes operation of 77 Smokeshop
3 suspects arrested in Camilla for alleged underage tobacco sales
Willie Walker was shot and killed in his home on August 30, 2021.
Man charged in Decatur Co., 3-year murder case; family speaks out
Malcom Ahmad Mathis is wanted on felony identity fraud warrants.
APD searching for man wanted on felony identity fraud warrants
On Aug. 8, Reed was taken into custody and booked at the Graham County Adult Detention Facility...
Arizona corrections officer charged in connection to child crimes with an Albany minor