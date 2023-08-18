Nice start today with a sunny, warmer afternoon. The Weekend turns hotter and more humid. There is slight chance of rain Sunday PM as the northern periphery of a Tropical Wave clips our southern counties. Next week will be the hottest with very dangerous heat index values. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been set Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will reach 100 degrees and heat index numbers 110 to 115+.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.