Edison mayor steps down after 31 years in office

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - Edison Mayor Reeves Lane has stepped down from his role after 31 years in office.

Reeves told WALB that he officially stepped down from the role due to health issues.

Mayor Pro Tem Billy Timpson has stepped into the mayor’s position until the term is complete. Reeves told WALB he will help Timpson with the transition however he can.

Lane’s departure comes as the city faces financial issues, including being almost $500,000 in debt. Lane said he “hopes [the financial issues] get better.”

The city will be having a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 21 at noon.

