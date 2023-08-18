Early County Bobcats 2023 football season preview

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The Bobcats run a season ago ended after a loss to the eventual state champs. the buzz around the building lingers. Even with A change at the top, it’s full speed ahead, so don’t expect this train to derail.

“I believe we can compete for state title. If we stay away from injuries and the good lord blesses us with a little luck.”

New head coach Frank Killingsworth is confident in his guys. It may be his first year at the helm but he’s no stranger after being apart of last years staff. Aside from his new role the biggest change this season will be the look on offense.

“We’re looking at throwing the ball more this year. We got a senior quarterback in Aston Grimes, we get so many guys down in the box when we’re running Ty Stovall and Charles Williams we get so many in the box and we got to get them out and Aston is doing such a good job of throwing the ball.”

So we expect the Bobcats to air it out more, but perhaps a trip to state will come down to the other side of the ball. In last year’s playoff loss to Bowden the defense surrendered 36 points. This season coach has instilled a new motto for his guys.

“We want to win every battle. If each player wins his battle in the game then everything works. If one player doesn’t then everything fails so we work on that to win your now it’s kind of our motto, do what we’re supposed to do. Do your job.”

The defense will have a tall task week one. The Bobcats will have to stop standout running back JP Powell when they take Miller County on Friday night.

