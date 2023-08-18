Deerfield-Windsor Knights 2023 football season preview

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “2022 was a magical season for the Knights. The wild finish in the playoffs over the Warriors, the experience on the big stage.; The questions now is what’s next? How can they duplicate their success? It’s going to take everyone coming together for one common goal.

Coach Jake McCrae knows his team will have a different look this season. He also knows why they were so successful last year. Attention to the details and then when you look at the scoreboard, you see where you end up.

“work hard, we focus on all the little things that get you there. Staying low, running to the football being good teammates you know the state championship appearance the wins are bi-products of those things.”

It will be no easy transition for the Knights after losing a number of key starters. But coach McCrae is adamant he doesn’t want to replace instead he wants to embrace the guys he has,

“well you can’t replace some of them right because they are all individually unique kids what you do is make sure you don’t try to turn kids who ain’t them into them. Let them be who they are and focus on the strengths of all the kids that you have and make that your way going forward.”

Among the key losses, Thomas Ray and standout Ethan Johnson. The change in personnel will shift the way Deerfield looks on offense. So what can we expect from that side of the ball?

“Lane can run but there’s not going to be as many designed runs for him of course he can see over the line better than T-Ray could too so it’ll be a little more pocket passing from Lane.”

Deerfield is still confident in their squad heading into Friday night, their season kicks off tomorrow on the road at Westfield.

