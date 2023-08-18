Cairo Syrupmakers 2023 football season preview

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Syrupmakers return this season with consistency at the top. A solid season a year ago but ready for even bigger things in 2023. The Syrupmakers are coming off an impressive season. They won six straight in the middle, including two consecutive shutouts. During that six game span, Cairo scored over 200 points and eventually found themselves in the second round of the playoffs where they fell short to Troup County.

Despite their success last season, Cairo had one major hole in their program as their head coaching position was vacant. David Coleman served as interim head coach for 2022. This year, he’s got a new title with one less word. That’s right, just head coach. The syrupmakers made it official, hiring him in January of this year.

His first game as official head coach will be on Friday August 18th at Thomas County Central.

