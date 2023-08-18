Building heatwave the next 7 days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine and seasonably hot Friday afternoon. Highs topped low-mid 90s although it felt a few degrees hotter. Despite a stalled front drier air finally covers all of SGA.

This next heatwave builds through the weekend into next week which brings the hottest temperatures of the season. Highs rise into the mid-upper 90s to 100° while lows hold in the mid 70s. With increased humidity it’ll feel hotter with heat indices 105°-110°+. Other than isolated showers on Sunday expect an extended period of very hot and dry weather. Wednesday through Friday have been declared FIRST Alert Weather Days to alert you to the dangerous conditions. You’ll definitely need to keep your summer safety plans in play.

In the tropics, four disturbances are in the Atlantic. The one in the eastern Atlantic has the highest probability to develop. One will track from the Bahamas into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. It has a medium chance of developing with no threat to SGA. The ridge of high pressure that brings the heatwave will steer the system westward.

In the eastern Pacific, Hurricane Hillary is tracking toward California with hurricane and tropical storm condition over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.