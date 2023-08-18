Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

APD searching for man wanted on felony identity fraud warrants

Malcom Ahmad Mathis is wanted on felony identity fraud warrants.
Malcom Ahmad Mathis is wanted on felony identity fraud warrants.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigations Bureau is searching for a man wanted on felony identity fraud warrants.

Malcom Ahmad Mathis, 21, was last known to be in West Albany. He is wanted for using different people’s information to make IDs, according to APD.

Mathis is described as standing at 5′11 and weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the Highway 32 and Lovers Lane...
Concrete truck collision in Lee County stops traffic
Outside of Roses store.
Albany Roses store temporarily changing locations, east side leaders push for new businesses
Photo of law enforcement loading suspects in a Cook County drug ring into vans for federal...
New video of Cook County drug raids, FBI names 21 suspects
Photo of armed robbery suspect Colby Hurst.
NEW DETAILS: Albany gas station armed robbery suspect arrested, confess to another armed robbery
Photo of armed robbery suspects Ayana Jackson, Eric Woods and Hannah Moore.
3 charged in Albany armed robbery

Latest News

Willie Walker was shot and killed in his home on August 30, 2021.
Man charged in Decatur Co., 3-year murder case; family speaks out
On Aug. 8, Reed was taken into custody and booked at the Graham County Adult Detention Facility...
Arizona corrections officer charged in connection to child crimes with an Albany minor
Photo of law enforcement loading suspects in a Cook County drug ring into vans for federal...
New video of Cook County drug raids, FBI names 21 suspects
A millage rate, or property tax rate, is how the school system generates local revenue.
Dougherty Co. Board of Education announces lower millage rates in Albany