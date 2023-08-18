APD searching for man wanted on felony identity fraud warrants

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigations Bureau is searching for a man wanted on felony identity fraud warrants.

Malcom Ahmad Mathis, 21, was last known to be in West Albany. He is wanted for using different people’s information to make IDs, according to APD.

Mathis is described as standing at 5′11 and weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 431-2100.

