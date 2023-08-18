Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo, Tropicana, MGM Grand and SAHARA.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) – Seven well-known hotels on the Las Vegas Strip are being reported for having bed bugs in the past couple years.

That’s according to records from the Southern Nevada Health District that are now public.

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Circus Circus, Palazzo, Tropicana, MGM Grand and SAHARA.

Most or all of the facilities have protocols for prevention and treatment of bed bugs and appear to have promptly addressed the problem.

Experts say hotel guests can check for bedbugs by turning off the lights and using a flashlight to inspect beds and sofas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of law enforcement loading suspects in a Cook County drug ring into vans for federal...
New video of Cook County drug raids, FBI names 21 suspects
Big Nick's current location on Baytree in Valdosta.
Local Valdosta restaurant owner looks to expand
Photo of armed robbery suspect Colby Hurst.
NEW DETAILS: Albany gas station armed robbery suspect arrested, confess to another armed robbery
Photo of Jeremiah Douglas.
Missing Albany teen found safe
Malcom Ahmad Mathis is wanted on felony identity fraud warrants.
APD searching for man wanted on felony identity fraud warrants

Latest News

Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Rhode Island tornado lifts car as New England storms flood roads, topple trees
Camilla Police Department seizes operation of 77 Smokeshop
3 suspects arrested in Camilla for alleged underage tobacco sales
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister...
US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
Good Samaritans rescue man and woman inside car swallowed by sinkhole in Irondequoit on...
Car with 2 people falls into sinkhole