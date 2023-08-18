Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Missing 4-year-old found safe in Lee County

Poster of missing Lee County 4-year-old Myrical Thompson.
Poster of missing Lee County 4-year-old Myrical Thompson.(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the community have found the 4-year-old who was reported missing Friday afternoon.

Myrical Thompson was last seen around 3 p.m., in the Mayfield Drive area of Lee County. She was located at around 5:50 p.m.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office told WALB that Thompson told her father she was hot while he was mowing grass at a house within the neighborhood. He told her to go home, then when he arrived at their home, she was not there.

Officials and neighbors were actively searching for her and a K9 was brought in to help.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of law enforcement loading suspects in a Cook County drug ring into vans for federal...
New video of Cook County drug raids, FBI names 21 suspects
Big Nick's current location on Baytree in Valdosta.
Local Valdosta restaurant owner looks to expand
Photo of armed robbery suspect Colby Hurst.
NEW DETAILS: Albany gas station armed robbery suspect arrested, confess to another armed robbery
Photo of Jeremiah Douglas.
Missing Albany teen found safe
Malcom Ahmad Mathis is wanted on felony identity fraud warrants.
APD searching for man wanted on felony identity fraud warrants

Latest News

Reeves Lane is the Mayor of Edison.
Edison mayor steps down after 31 years in office
The family says she is doing well along with former President Jimmy Carter at their home in...
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter turns 96
A new COVID-19 variant might be causing an uprise in cases, and the community shared their...
A new COVID-19 variant could explain the uptick in cases
Travis Leon Waters was sentenced to 20 years, with 15 of those years to be served in prison.
Ashburn man sentenced in connection to deadly 2019 hit and run