Missing 4-year-old found safe in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the community have found the 4-year-old who was reported missing Friday afternoon.

Myrical Thompson was last seen around 3 p.m., in the Mayfield Drive area of Lee County. She was located at around 5:50 p.m.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office told WALB that Thompson told her father she was hot while he was mowing grass at a house within the neighborhood. He told her to go home, then when he arrived at their home, she was not there.

Officials and neighbors were actively searching for her and a K9 was brought in to help.

