3 suspects arrested in Camilla for alleged underage tobacco sales

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Camilla Police Department (CPD) along with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 3 suspects for allegedly selling tobacco to underage customers.

On Tuesday August 15, 2023 just before 1 p.m., the Camilla Police Department executed a search warrant at the 77 Smoke Shop located at 77 East Oakland Street in Camilla

According to CPD, during the past several months, the investigation revealed that the 77 Smoke Shop was in fact selling tobacco illegally to persons under the age of twenty one and also learned that the 77 Smoke Shop was also operating coin operated amusement machines illegally.

Search warrants were obtained for both the 77 Smoke Shop in Camilla and for the residence in Thomas County, evidence was found at both locations and was seized.

Mehul Suslade, 40, of Thomasville, Ga was charged for selling tobacco to a person under the age of 21. commercial gambling is still under investigation.

Jignesh Modi, 49, of Tallahassee, Fl is still under investigation for commercial gambling.

Hiral Modi, 47, of Tallahassee, Fl is still under investigation for commercial gambling.

