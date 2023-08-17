Worth County Rams 2023 football season preview

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County Rams are entering year two of the Jeff Hammond era and after capturing their first eight win season since 2015, things are looking up in Sylvester. They’re looking to build on what they started a year ago.

“Continuing where we left off from. Everyday strive to get a little bit better try to get a little bit more fundamentally sound keep competing and finishing football games,” said Hammond.

During the offseason two of the Rams main focuses were strength and finding a new man to call quarterback. With dual threat Chip Cooper on to Georgia Military College the Rams have been searching for a new signal caller, but with the numbers put up by Cooper during his time as a Ram it hasn’t been easy.

“Anytime you lose that caliber of a player it changes. What we did some last year we won’t be able to do but we’re better up front and running back.”

The Rams have not solidified the position but Coach says that he has two candidates for the starting job.

“We’re still competing. We have a couple of guys who do a lot of good things and we got to see the one who takes care of the ball the best and makes the most plays.”

On the other side of the ball, the Rams will find strength in their defensive line. It is led by seniors Andrew Dixon and Danny Wilkerson. Dixon picked up five offers this offseason, including two division one offers from Stetson and University of Lousiana Monroe. He says getting more of those is the driving force heading into his senior year.

The Rams will kick off year two under Coach Hammond at home august 18th against Turner County.

