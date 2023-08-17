Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

What is Overtime?

Watch the WALB Locker Room Report Overtime every Saturday morning!
Watch the WALB Locker Room Report Overtime every Saturday morning!(Source: WALB)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s Locker Room Report Overtime is the new WALB Sports extended coverage of South Georgia high school football.

With covering over 50 teams in the region, the WALB Sports team needs more time to cover as many games and teams as possible that don’t make it in Locker Room Report on Friday nights at 11 p.m.

Come back each week on Saturday morning during football season to see the latest updates and highlights from the Friday night gridiron.

And for all things high school football, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the Highway 32 and Lovers Lane...
Concrete truck collision in Lee County stops traffic
Outside of Roses store.
Albany Roses store temporarily changing locations, east side leaders push for new businesses
Photo of armed robbery suspects Ayana Jackson, Eric Woods and Hannah Moore.
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
Photo of armed robbery suspect Colby Hurst.
NEW DETAILS: Albany gas station armed robbery suspect arrested, confess to another armed robbery
Photo of Erik Stephens, the man suspected of causing power outages in Tifton.
Man charged after reportedly causing power outages in Tift County

Latest News

Video from WALB
Early County Bobcats 2023 football season preview
Video from WALB
Lowndes Vikings 2023 football season preview
Video from WALB
Tift County Blue Devils 2023 football season preview
Video from WALB
Cairo Syrupmakers 2023 football season preview