Staying dry as heat builds

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy, seasonably warm upper 80s low 90s with the humidity remaining in check. A mostly dry day with the exception of areas along and south of a stalled front which separates drier air from the moist air over our southern counties. Isolated showers have passed through those areas this

One more pleasant summer night before we heat up again. Friday starts with lows mid-upper 60s low 70s. Enjoy as heat begins to build again with highs mid 90s Friday afternoon.

This kicks off a heatwave with hotter mid-upper 90s and lows into the mid 70s through next week. With increased humidity it’s going to feel hotter with heat indices returning to near heat criteria alerts 105°-110°+. Other than isolated showers Sunday and Monday look for very little rain as a very hot and dry weather pattern dominates.

In the tropics, three tropical waves are in the Atlantic Basin. One is in the eastern Atlantic and the other in the central Atlantic both have a good chance 40-60% chance of developing over the next 2-7 days. The third tropical wave is forecast to track into the Gulf of Mexico early next week. NHC has increased its probability to 30% chance for development over the next 7 days. For now, the system will likely bring much needed rainfall to drought-stricken areas of Texas. Stay tuned for updates.

Heatwave picks up into the weekend