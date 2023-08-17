Sens. Ossoff, Sen. Warnock help upgrade fire safety in Grady Co. with $500K grant

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock are working together to bring fire safety upgrades to Grady County.

Ossoff and Warnock are helping to deliver $505,418.18 to Grady County through the Federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.

“Firefighters in Grady County and across Georgia put their lives on the line to keep families safe,” Ossoff said. “Senator Warnock and I will never stop championing Georgia’s heroic fire departments, and these resources will help them respond to emergencies that threaten lives and property.”

The funds will be used to upgrade equipment, some of which are 20 years old, according to Grady County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Richard Phillips.

“Our firefighters will be outfitted in safer gear and upgraded breathing apparatus,” Phillips said. “This grant is assisting with our budget as these are some of the most expensive items to replace that also have expiration dates on them from their manufacturers. Turnout gear and breathing apparatuses are essential equipment for firefighters to perform their duties safely and effectively in our community. Being awarded this grant ensures that our firefighters will have the necessary equipment for years to come.”

Ossoff and Warnock secured resources for the AFG program with bipartisan support through the 2022′s government funding package.

