Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Photos, addresses said to be of Georgia grand jurors who indicted Trump posted on far-right websites

Former President Trump is charged with racketeering in the Georgia election interference case. (CNN, POOL, GA SENATE CHAMBERS, WPIX, FBI, WABC, WXIA, NATIONAL A
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Purported names, photos and addresses of grand jurors in former President Donald Trump’s election subversion case in Georgia are circulating on the far-right internet

That Fulton County grand jury voted this week to indict Trump and 18 co-defendants.

Experts said some anonymous users are calling for violence against the jurors.

The names being circulated on these far-right wing sites appear to match the names of at least 13 of the 26 grand jurors that served on the panel.

It’s not clear if those are the actual grand jurors or just people with the same names. Some of the addresses appear to be wrong.

Georgia State Sen. Jen Jordan talks about the challenges the DA will face in seating a jury. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the Highway 32 and Lovers Lane...
Concrete truck collision in Lee County stops traffic
Outside of Roses store.
Albany Roses store temporarily changing locations, east side leaders push for new businesses
Photo of Erik Stephens, the man suspected of causing power outages in Tifton.
Man charged after reportedly causing power outages in Tift County
Photo of armed robbery suspects Ayana Jackson, Eric Woods and Hannah Moore.
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
Police respond after a shooting was reported at Josey High School in Augusta, Georgia, on...
Student hurt in shooting inside high school in Georgia, sheriff says

Latest News

Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery
Photo of armed robbery suspect Colby Hurst.
NEW DETAILS: Albany gas station armed robbery suspect arrested, confess to another armed robbery
Georgia State Sen. Jen Jordan talks about the challenges the DA will face in seating a jury....
Sitting grand jury in Trump trial to be difficult, Georgia state senator says
Researchers at NYU Langone Health examine cells from a pig kidney biopsy after the transplant...
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
A genetically engineered kidney from a pig was put into a human who donated his body to...
Pig kidney transplant 'milestone' reached