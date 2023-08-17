Person of interest named in connection to fatal Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person of interest has been named in connection to a deadly shooting in Albany that left one dead and another injured.

After searching for information on an Aug. 3 shooting in Albany, a person has been named as possibly involved in the shooting.

Albany police say the information they received pointed to Antwan Smith, 32, being involved in the shooting.

He was arrested on Thursday in the 1600 block of Gardner Drive and is being held in the Dougherty County Jail on probation violation warrants after police say they found firearms and marijuana in his home.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the weapons they seized are being investigated to see if they are connected to any Albany crimes.

Firearms and items police say they seized from Antwan Smith's possession (Source: Albany Police Department)

If anyone has information on the shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

