Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Person of interest named in connection to fatal Albany shooting

Photo of person of interest in fatal shooting Antwan Smith.
Photo of person of interest in fatal shooting Antwan Smith.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person of interest has been named in connection to a deadly shooting in Albany that left one dead and another injured.

After searching for information on an Aug. 3 shooting in Albany, a person has been named as possibly involved in the shooting.

Albany police say the information they received pointed to Antwan Smith, 32, being involved in the shooting.

He was arrested on Thursday in the 1600 block of Gardner Drive and is being held in the Dougherty County Jail on probation violation warrants after police say they found firearms and marijuana in his home.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the weapons they seized are being investigated to see if they are connected to any Albany crimes.

Firearms and items police say they seized from Antwan Smith's possession
Firearms and items police say they seized from Antwan Smith's possession(Source: Albany Police Department)
Firearms and items police say they seized from Antwan Smith's possession
Firearms and items police say they seized from Antwan Smith's possession(Source: Albany Police Department)
Firearms and items police say they seized from Antwan Smith's possession
Firearms and items police say they seized from Antwan Smith's possession(Source: Albany Police Department)

If anyone has information on the shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the Highway 32 and Lovers Lane...
Concrete truck collision in Lee County stops traffic
Outside of Roses store.
Albany Roses store temporarily changing locations, east side leaders push for new businesses
Photo of armed robbery suspects Ayana Jackson, Eric Woods and Hannah Moore.
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
Photo of armed robbery suspect Colby Hurst.
NEW DETAILS: Albany gas station armed robbery suspect arrested, confess to another armed robbery
Photo of Erik Stephens, the man suspected of causing power outages in Tifton.
Man charged after reportedly causing power outages in Tift County

Latest News

Photo of law enforcement loading suspects in a Cook County drug ring into vans for federal...
New video of Cook County drug raids, FBI names 21 suspects
A millage rate, or property tax rate, is how the school system generates local revenue.
Dougherty Co. Board of Education announces lower millage rates in Albany
If you see the hornets or suspect signs of the impact in your area, contact the Georgia...
Invasive hornets could hurt Georgia beekeepers and farmers
Willie Walker was shot and killed in his home on August 30, 2021.
Man charged in Decatur Co., 3-year murder case; family speaks out